BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - Current NFL free agent and former LSU star Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Fournette, 28, posted a video to his Instagram account showing his charred Dodge Durango on the side of I-275 in Tampa.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette posted.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 near Fowler Avenue at about 10:35 a.m.

#TampasBravest responded to a vehicle fire on NB I-275 in Tampa. Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were...

Posted by Tampa Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Troopers say Fournette made a controlled stop and escaped before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

“Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were unharmed during this incident,” Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fournette remains a free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he spent three seasons after his three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged

Latest News

Head of Orleans 911 center involved in car crash not reported to police
Council leaders request immediate suspension of 911 center head
Louisiana gets sued over its age verification law for porn sites
Leonard Fournette escapes burning SUV
Leonard Fournette escapes burning SUV
Cash App says some people are being charged twice for transactions