LSU captures first MCWS since ‘09, 7th in school history

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers avenged their 2017 World Series loss to the Florida Gators winning the 2023 MCWS Final over Florida, the first since 2009 and the seventh in school history.

The Tigers erupted for 18 runs on 24 hits winning 18-4 over the Gators. Thatcher Hurd, who got the start for LSU was dominant allowing just two runs on two hits over six innings of work while striking out seven.

Paul Skenes was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Fans will be able to meet LSU at the box on Tuesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

The Gators got things started in the top of the first inning as Wyatt Langford launched a 2-run shot to left field to give them a quick 2-0 lead over the Tigers.

LSU quickly responded in the top of the second inning scoring six runs on five hits. Jordan Thompson would get the scoring going on an RBI single to left field to score Gavin Dugas to make it 2-1. It would be Thompson’s second hit during the CWS and his first in the finals.

With the bases loaded the Tigers would add two more runs, on a hit-by-pitch to Beloso and a walk to Dylan Crews to make it 3-2 LSU.

Tommy White would drive in another run on an RBI single and an RBI sac-fly from Tre’ Morgan to make it 5-2 and Dugas would add the last run on an RBI single to make it 6-2.

The Tigers who struggled in the first two games with runners in scoring position were 5-for-6 in the second inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers added four more runs, this time all with two outs. Brayden Jobert got things off with a double, followed by an RBI single from Thompson, his second of the day to make it 7-2.

Josh Pearson added two more runs with a two-run home run to right field to make it 9-2. Then Beloso would drive in Alex Milazzo who was on first, but broke his shin when he came around to score by jumping over the catcher to make it 10-2.

. @LSUbaseball Alex Milazzo has a fractured shin, his father Jimmy tells me. Jimmy says it won't require surgery. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 27, 2023

LSU would add another run in the top of the seventh inning as Hayden Travinski drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 11-2. Florida would get their first hit and run since the first inning as Ty Evans launched a solo shot to right field to make it 11-3.

Crews would lead off the eighth inning with a triple, followed by an RBI single from White to make it 12-3 over the Gators. LSU would add another run on as White scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Jobert to make it 13-3. Thompson would add another run on a RBI sac-fly to make it 14-3.

Florida would add a run on a solo home run from Cade Kurland to make it 14-4.

In Crews’ last at-bat in the top of the ninth inning, he would pick up his 4th hit of the game, a single to center field White would add another run on an RBI double to make it 15-4, White’s 105th RBI of the season.

Morgan would add another run on an RBI double of his own scoring White to make it 16-4. Jobert would put the icing on the cake with a two-run shot to left field, the Tigers’ 23 hit of the game-tying a record set by Florida in game two of the MCWS.

Jared Jones would break the record with a single in the bottom of the 9th to make it hit number 24 a new record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.