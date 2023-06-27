BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Hot temperatures through the next several days

Feels like temperatures continue in the triple digits through the week
Highs flirt with 100 through most of the week ahead.
Highs flirt with 100 through most of the week ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday storms helped knock down temperatures a bit, it does not look like southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will get the same break for Tuesday. Temperatures made it into the middle 90s by lunchtime and will continue to rise through the afternoon into the upper 90s. Dew points near 80 will keep heat indices in the 108-115 range as high humidity makes it difficult for sweat to evaporate. The heat trend will continue through the week as high pressure continues to build across the region through the weekend ahead. Limited rain chances will offer a possibility of relief, but any rain will be difficult to come by as disturbances circulate through the edge of the high pressure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

Heat Index Forecast
Excessive heat remains with us into next weekend
Morning weather update for Tuesday, June 27 at 6 a.m.
Heat this week
Heat wave this week brings record-toppling temperatures
Bruce: Stay hydrated and take breaks in the heat
Bruce: Hottest temps in a while moving in