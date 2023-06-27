Nicondra: Hot temperatures through the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday storms helped knock down temperatures a bit, it does not look like southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will get the same break for Tuesday. Temperatures made it into the middle 90s by lunchtime and will continue to rise through the afternoon into the upper 90s. Dew points near 80 will keep heat indices in the 108-115 range as high humidity makes it difficult for sweat to evaporate. The heat trend will continue through the week as high pressure continues to build across the region through the weekend ahead. Limited rain chances will offer a possibility of relief, but any rain will be difficult to come by as disturbances circulate through the edge of the high pressure.

