U.S.A. rescue a late draw against Jamaica; Focus turns to St. Kitts and Nevis in Gold Cup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s National Team came out of the gates slow against Jamaica (13th minute goal from Damion Lowe) in their 2023 Gold Cup opener, but an 88th-minute goal from Brandon Vazquez delivered a tie in Chicago.

A few weeks back, the USMNT earned their second straight Concacaf Nations League trophy with a convincing victory over Canada, 2-0.

Only five players from the Concacaf Nations League roster are suited up for the Gold Cup.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner is one of the five holdovers. The Arsenal player stopped a Leon Bailey penalty kick in the first half. The big save in the first half, ignited a comeback in the second half for the Stars and Stripes.

Of the 23 players on the Gold Cup roster, 16 hail from Major League Soccer. Vazquez plays for FC Cincinnati.

U.S.A. is 19-3-10 all-time in their series with Jamaica.

In their second matchup of Group A, the U.S.A. will take on St. Kitts and Nevis for the first time ever.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.