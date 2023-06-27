Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to appear at 2023 Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Vice President Kamala Harris will take the stage at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans to address important issues ranging from reproductive rights to inflation.

Vice President Harris, along with other senior members of the Biden-Harris Administration, will join a moderated panel discussion at the Global Black Economic Forum Headquarters Stage in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the festival on Friday, June 30.

The Vice President and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will each join the Global Black Economic Forum Headquarters Stage to discuss the impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris administration that are dedicated to advancing economic opportunity for Black people, businesses, and communities. Additionally, Vice President Harris will discuss the impact of implementing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and ongoing initiatives from the Biden-Harris Administration focused on advancing racial equity, economic justice and reproductive rights, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris, Secretary Yellen, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, and Administrator Regan, and many others to the Global Black Economic Forum’s stages at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture,” said Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum. “This will be a unique opportunity for festival attendees and those viewing at home to hear from and interact with leaders whose daily decisions impact their lives and the global economy. The Global Black Economic Forum was established to be the essential convener for the ideas and solutions that will create a more just and equal economy for all.”

As an organization, the Global Black Economic Forum is focused on breaking down economic barriers faced by the Black community through policy advocacy, business education and leadership development. Each year, GBEF also hosts a summit during Essence Fest featuring CEOs, entrepreneurs, policy makers and activists.

On Thursday, June 29, Vice President Harris, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will join the Global Black Economic Forum’s Access and Opportunity Summit, an exclusive convening of world leaders, celebrities, business executives, policymakers, activists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders to discuss a range of topics from the evolution of philanthropy to addressing inequity on corporate boards.

On Saturday, July 1, EPA Administrator Michael Regan will join the Global Black Economic Forum to discuss the intersection of environmental and economic justice.

This is the second year that the Vice President and senior Administration officials have participated with the Global Black Economic Forum at Essence Fest to discuss ongoing efforts to advance equity and opportunity for Black Americans and communities across the country. In 2022, Vice President Harris spoke to the most critical issues facing Black women, including the fight for reproductive rights, during a fireside chat with Keke Palmer.

Tickets for the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture are available to be purchased at https://www.essence.com/essence-festival-2023-home/.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.