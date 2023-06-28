BBB Accredited Business
10-year-old shot at youth community center in critical condition, official says

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency...
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, communications manager Scott Erland told WVLT Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidentally shot around 9:45 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Erland and dispatch officials said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.

Officials added that they plan to review safety protocols for the future.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event,” they said.

YWCA spokespersons also said that there were 43 children signed in at the center when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported and there’s no active threat, Erland said.

