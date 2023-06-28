BBB Accredited Business
18-year-old musician gunned down in Marigny shooting

Revell Andrews played tuba in the Andrews Family Band.
By David Jones
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old New Orleans musician was gunned down Monday (June 26) afternoon in a shooting off St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny, and now his grief-stricken family is calling for justice in his killing.

Revell Andrews, a straight-A graduate of McDonogh 35 High School who planned to attend Southern University in the fall, was killed at the Shell gas station on St. Claude and Franklin Avenue, his family said. Andrews was riding in the vehicle with some friends after being picked up from the Anthony Bean Theater where he performed with a summer acting program.

Andrews was part of the Andrews Family Band and a cousin of Trombone Shorty.

“It’s so sad, but we want justice,” said Toran Zette Andrews, Revell’s aunt. “We want justice to be served because he lost his life for absolutely nothing.”

Police have not apprehended a suspect in the case, but Andrews’ family said the shooting does not appear to be targeted. According to his family, Andrews was shot once in the head before succumbing to his injuries.

“He was a beautiful child, he really was,” said Debra Andrews, Revell’s grandmother. “He loved me very much and I loved him.”

Andrews’ family gathered on Tuesday evening at a park in Treme, with instruments loaded and ready to second line in his honor.

“This kind of senseless violence, he was avoiding,” said Toran Zette Andrews. “We’re not going to stop. We’re going to contact NOPD, we want the mayor involved, we want Jason Williams involved, cause we’re going to get justice cause we lost a part of our family. That was a major part of our family.”

NOPD is asking the public to come forward with any information on the shooting and contact detectives at 504-658-5300. You can also remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

