75-year-old Louisiana man airlifted to burn center after propane-related explosion

AMITE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - First responders airlifted a 75-year-old Louisiana man to a Louisiana burn center after an explosion in Amite County Wednesday.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom around 6:30 a.m. and emergency crews responded to an RV on Mt. Pleasant Road in an unincorporated part of Gloster.

Amite County Emergency Management Agency Director Grant McCurley said investigators discovered a propane-related explosion had completely destroyed the structure that was feet away from a pickup truck.

The one injured victim, an unidentified 75-year-old male, was inside the truck when crews arrived. McCurley wasn’t sure if the victim was in the RV or the truck at the time of the explosion.

The elderly man was flown to a burn center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No other details were released about the victim’s condition or how the explosion occurred.

