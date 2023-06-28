Boil water advisory issued for parts of Gentilly, New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Gentilly and New Orleans East.

Officials say a decrease in water pressures was caused by an emergency closure of a 50″ water transmission main. Water pressure fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

The affected areas include Republic Street, stretching from Broad Street to St. Bernard Ave, as well as the entire Oak Island subdivision.

SWBNO crews are currently on-site and working diligently to isolate the water main and carry out the necessary repairs to restore water pressures in the affected areas. Residents will be notified promptly once water quality testing has commenced, and the advisory will be lifted accordingly.

Customers in the affected areas may experience a temporary disruption in their water supply as a result of the emergency repairs being conducted on the 50″ water main at St. Bernard Ave. and Duels Street.

Residents are urged to boil tap water intended for consumption, cooking, cleaning food, or brushing teeth until further notice. Bottled water can also be used as an alternative. Individuals with compromised immune systems are urged to use safe water for activities such as handwashing, showering, or bathing.

TOP HEADLINES

Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win

Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Louisiana gets sued over its age verification law for porn sites

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.