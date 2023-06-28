BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: The hottest days of the heat wave are here; Some hit 100° tomorrow and Friday

Bruce: Some will hit 100 degrees tomorrow and Friday
Bruce: Some will hit 100 degrees tomorrow and Friday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hottest days of this current heat wave is here and will bring temps at or near 100° through Friday. The feels like temps factoring the humidity will be i the 112-116° range .This is all due to a hot dome of high pressure moving in from Texas.

Excessive heat warnings will continue for the next several days as the strong high pressure keeps sinking air overhead across the region through at least Sunday. No rain and little cloud cover will allow for rapid heating and high humidity leads to the extreme heat indices across all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Actual high Late Sunday into the Monday the high should move east and break down a bit allowing cooling summer storms to return by the 4th of July holiday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Rip currents can be seen in this photo from Panama City Beach. Photo by Bay County Sheriff's...
Rip currents are a deadly concern heading into the holiday weekend
Fans heading to Baton Rouge need to prepare for the heat even through sunset.
Nicondra: Focus on heat precautions
Records likely to fall
Highs could hit 100° through the end of the week
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, June 28