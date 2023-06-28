Bruce: The hottest days of the heat wave are here; Some hit 100° tomorrow and Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hottest days of this current heat wave is here and will bring temps at or near 100° through Friday. The feels like temps factoring the humidity will be i the 112-116° range .This is all due to a hot dome of high pressure moving in from Texas.

Bruce: The hottest days of the current heat wave will bring 100° temps to some as heat index (feels like) temps will will hit the 109-116° range. Stay hydrated and make sure the kids and pets are taken care of as well. pic.twitter.com/akNPwdLGFm — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 28, 2023

Excessive heat warnings will continue for the next several days as the strong high pressure keeps sinking air overhead across the region through at least Sunday. No rain and little cloud cover will allow for rapid heating and high humidity leads to the extreme heat indices across all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Actual high Late Sunday into the Monday the high should move east and break down a bit allowing cooling summer storms to return by the 4th of July holiday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.