City Park selects landscape architecture firm for new Master Plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Park, known for its blooming tulips, winding lagoons, and majestic oak trees, is embarking on a new chapter to ensure the preservation of its spaces for future generations.

Cara Lambright, President and CEO of the park, says that the park’s infrastructure, facilities, and landscaping, spread across its expansive 1,400-acre area, will receive much-needed attention. To aid in this endeavor, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA) has been chosen to assist City Park in creating a new master plan.

MVVA has worked on renowned parks such as Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago, and projects in Seattle. Lambright says the firm has expertise in stormwater management, a crucial aspect considering New Orleans’ daily interaction with water. Moreover, she highlighted the importance of finding a firm that could bring a sense of fun to the project.

In the upcoming months, MVVA and the park’s team will survey the park, including traffic patterns and water flow. Subsequently, they will seek public input, with a focus on engaging individuals who may not typically participate in such processes.

The master plan process is funded by a donation from the Greg Keller Foundation.

Lambright encourages individuals to connect with the park and stay updated on this transformative process by signing up for newsletters on the City Park’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.