BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Highs could hit 100° through the end of the week

No break in the heat is expected until next week
Records likely to fall
Records likely to fall(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures are starting to soar on us as the upper 90s will remain consistent for a few days with even the possibility of an 100° degree day before the week is out.

Expect more sunny skies and brutally hot conditions for your Wednesday. As long as we stay dry in this pattern, we’re going to fry. Highs will make it into the upper 90s but feels like readings will be in the 110 to 115 range. That’s dangerous heat levels and is why we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Little day-to-day change is expected for the rest of the week on into the holiday weekend. In fact, Thursday and Friday could very well touch 100 for an afternoon high. The peak of the heat is over the next 2-3 days before we see temperatures back down as we get closer to the 4th of July. Although rain chances aren’t specifically called out in the forecast, this pattern can yield a storm complex trying to work in at any point so that’s something to watch.

No tropical worries for the upcoming holiday weekend as the Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

Overnight forecast for Tues., June 27
Overnight forecast for Tues., June 27
Evening forecast for Tues., June 27
Adrian Track
Adrian forms as the first storm of the season in the Eastern North Pacific
Bruce: Take excessive heat precautions
Bruce: The extreme heat sticks around through the weekend; take precautions