Highs could hit 100° through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures are starting to soar on us as the upper 90s will remain consistent for a few days with even the possibility of an 100° degree day before the week is out.

Expect more sunny skies and brutally hot conditions for your Wednesday. As long as we stay dry in this pattern, we’re going to fry. Highs will make it into the upper 90s but feels like readings will be in the 110 to 115 range. That’s dangerous heat levels and is why we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Little day-to-day change is expected for the rest of the week on into the holiday weekend. In fact, Thursday and Friday could very well touch 100 for an afternoon high. The peak of the heat is over the next 2-3 days before we see temperatures back down as we get closer to the 4th of July. Although rain chances aren’t specifically called out in the forecast, this pattern can yield a storm complex trying to work in at any point so that’s something to watch.

No tropical worries for the upcoming holiday weekend as the Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet.

