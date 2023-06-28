BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an...
NFL finalizing discipline for several players linked to gambling violations, AP sources say
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony on June 6, 2022, in New...
Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California