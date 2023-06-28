BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU women’s basketball SEC opponents announced

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by LSU Sports:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC announced LSU’s opponents for the upcoming women’s basketball season Wednesday morning, headlined by LSU hosting South Carolina.

In Coach Kim Mulkey’s first two seasons at LSU, the Tigers have finished second in the league twice and will enter the upcoming season as the defending national champions. South Carolina won the league during both of those seasons and won the 2022 national championship.

In addition to hosting South Carolina, LSU will also host Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. The Tigers will go on the road to face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. LSU will have home-and-home series with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

LSU Tigers win 2023 MCWS Title.
LSU releases new details about National Championship celebration
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Proud parents of Slidell native Brayden Jobert following CWS championship win
Proud parents of Slidell native Brayden Jobert following CWS championship win
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV