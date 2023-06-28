BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man survives 5th tornado; able to take cover seconds before storm hit house

Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds. (Source: WTHR)
By Jennie Runevitch, WTHR
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Living through one tornado would be scary enough, but an Indiana man has survived five.

John Keith’s house suffered damage in last weekend’s storm, but luckily he can share another survival story.

“Something told me to get out of the chair and get to cover,” Keith said. “That’s what we did.”

As a Navy veteran, Keith said he is used to taking orders and thanks those for helping get the word out.

“I heard the whole house explode and didn’t realize until we walked out of the bedroom closet what had happened,” he said.

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in parts of Indiana last Sunday.

And storm danger isn’t new to the Keith family.

“In 1974 I lost two good friends. Luckily, we didn’t get hit by the funnel like they did,” he said.

Keith credits his instinct and those helping warn the public of tornados in the area as this became the fifth tornado he lived through.

“You always think it’s not going to be you,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged

Latest News

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds.
Man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds