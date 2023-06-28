BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Focus on heat precautions

Feel like temperatures in the 110 to 115 degrees through the week
Fans heading to Baton Rouge need to prepare for the heat even through sunset.
Fans heading to Baton Rouge need to prepare for the heat even through sunset.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure will dominate the weather through the week ahead prompting hot temperatures in the upper 90s near the 100 degree mark. Excessive heat warnings are likely to continue for the next several days as the strong high pressure keeps sinking air overhead across the region through at least Sunday. No rain and little cloud cover will allow for rapid heating and high humidity leads to the extreme heat indices across all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Actual high Late Sunday into the Monday the high should move east and break down a bit allowing cooling summer storms to return by the 4th of July holiday.

