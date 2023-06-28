Nicondra: Focus on heat precautions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure will dominate the weather through the week ahead prompting hot temperatures in the upper 90s near the 100 degree mark. Excessive heat warnings are likely to continue for the next several days as the strong high pressure keeps sinking air overhead across the region through at least Sunday. No rain and little cloud cover will allow for rapid heating and high humidity leads to the extreme heat indices across all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Actual high Late Sunday into the Monday the high should move east and break down a bit allowing cooling summer storms to return by the 4th of July holiday.

