No decision made in latest consent decree hearing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans may soon find out if it will be allowed to terminate its involvement in the consent decree that has been instrumental in implementing significant police reforms in the city. City attorneys presented their case in federal court on Wed., June 28, arguing that New Orleans has fulfilled its obligations under the consent decree.

According to the city attorneys, while there are still some areas that are “near” full compliance, such as recruitment and stop, search, and arrests, they claim that substantial progress has been made since entering the agreement in 2013.

“Under the law, we believe we have a constitutional police department and we’re legally entitled to remove ourselves from the consent decree. That does not mean that the reforms that have been adopted will go away. They will continue. We will continue to have a constitutional police department and we’re confident in that position and we’re looking forward to the court’s ruling,” City Attorney Daniel Davillier said.

Attorneys representing the Department of Justice and the federal monitors overseeing the consent decree disagreed, asserting that the city is not in full compliance and has even regressed in certain aspects over the past two years. They pointed to mishandled PIB investigations and concerns regarding constitutional policing.

“There are too many compliance issues. There are too many holes and gaps between what they need to do, where they should be, and where they actually are,” said W.C. Johnson, president of Community United for Change.

Judge Susie Morgan emphasized that it is the city’s responsibility to prove that they are meeting all the requirements outlined in the consent decree.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork was present in court as city attorneys expressed their frustration, describing the current situation as feeling like a “hostage situation” for the police department.

Following the arguments from both sides, Judge Morgan adjourned the court and announced that she will deliver her ruling at a later date. The decision will determine the fate of New Orleans’ involvement in the consent decree.

