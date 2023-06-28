NOPD investigating homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD said that they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in New Orleans East.

Police say that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 28) morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Read Boulevard and Almonaster Avenue where they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not share any additional details about the shooting.

