NOPD investigating homicide in New Orleans East
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD said that they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in New Orleans East.
Police say that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 28) morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Read Boulevard and Almonaster Avenue where they found a person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not share any additional details about the shooting.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.