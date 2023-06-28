BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans introduce first-round pick Jordan Hawkins

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans officially introduced first-round draft choice Jordan Hawkins Tuesday (June 27) morning.

Hawkins was drafted 14th overall out of UConn where he won the National Championship this past season.

Yesterday, he was joined by general manager Trajan Langdon at the Pelicans’ facility in Metairie.

Hawkins expressed how he’s excited to get his professional career started in New Orleans and that a few of his new teammates have already reached out to him.

He also spent time playing basketball with children at YEP NOLA.

Hawkins played for the Huskies for two seasons and specializes as a roaming outside shooter, particularly coming off of screens. He had a breakout sophomore season with an average of 16.2 points per game while shooting nearly 41 percent from the field. He also averaged 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He is also the cousin of LSU women’s National Champion Angel Reese.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

