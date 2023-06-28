A quiet tropical Atlantic for now; still watching near Bermuda for development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet in the coming days due to Saharan dust and hostile upper-level winds. The area to watch is around Bermuda where Cindy has fizzled but there is a disorganized cluster of storms trying to get its act together.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted these showers and thunderstorms in a surface trough a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. It’s been given a very low chance of turning into a tropical cyclone. The upper-level winds in this area suggest a marginal chance for slow development over the next seven days.

NHC tropical development chances. (WVUE Fox 8)

The tropical Atlantic has become quiet after a few weeks of activity leading to two tropical storms, Bret and Cindy. Saharan dust is now being ushered out into the Atlantic from tropical waves off the coast of Africa. The dust helps suppress tropical activity which is why this area isn’t prime for development over the next week even though there are still abnormally warm sea surface temperatures.

The Saharan dust for Wednesday 6/28. (WVUE Fox 8)

The Saharan Air Layer (also called “SAL”) is forecast to continue to stay relatively thick through at least the first part of next week.

The SAL is a dry air mass made up of tiny dust particles stemming from the Saharan Desert in Africa. They get brought put into the open Atlantic through African waves. It typically arises between late spring and early fall but has been noticeably absent until recent. When the SAL is particularly thick, it will stifle tropical development because of its very dry qualities.

Saharan dust forecast for Sunday. 7/2/23. (WVUE Fox 8)

The most active months for tropical development are in September and October. So far, the 2023 tropical season has seen three tropical storms. Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf on June 1, the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. It was short-lived and fizzled out over open water. Bret and Cindy were both tropical storms. Bret moved over the lesser Antilles as a strong tropical storm while Cindy fizzled out in the Atlantic.

When tropical cyclones typically develop (WVUE Fox 8)

