Rip currents are a deadly concern heading into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rip currents have already taken the lives of 11 in the month of June along the Gulf Coast. Red flags line the coastline through the holiday weekend as officials try to slow down the soaring number of deaths caused by this nearly hidden danger.

A rip current forms when persistent or strong winds blow toward to the shoreline. Large amounts of water are then piled up against the shore. It is then sent back out to sea as a narrow, fast-moving, channel of water capable of pushing even the strongest swimmers away from shore. Rip currents can move water at eight feet per second which is faster than an Olympic speed swimmer.

How swimmers get caught in rip currents. (WVUE Fox 8)

The recent weather pattern has kept a persistent onshore flow (southwesterly wind) on the south and southwesterly facing shorelines which is why the Panama City Beach area has been particularly dangerous lately.

Rip currents and wind. (WVUE Fox 8)

A rip current is like a treadmill that you can’t turn off, so finding your way out of the swift-moving water is imperative. If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, it’s best not to panic to conserve energy. Swimming along or parallel to the shoreline can help you get out of the fast-moving current.

If you start to lose energy, try to float to keep yourself above water and call for help. Taking a pool noodle out with you in the ocean can offer better flotation if you get caught in a rip current.

It’s important to familiarize yourself with the flags used by local officials. Although rip currents of any speed can be dangerous, a single red flag means the currents are particularly strong and you should exercise extreme caution when swimming. A double red flag means the water is unsafe to swim in and is closed to the public. Swimmers who ignore the double red flags pose a serious threat to their life and can be fined heavily.

Know the various flag colors and what they mean for your safety. (WVUE Fox 8)

Panama City Beach leads the nation in rip current deaths this year. This photo was taken by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on June 25. According to the National Weather Service rip current data base, seven people have died in this area just in the month of June from rip currents.

Strong rip currents have cut into the shoreline in Panama City Beach, FL. (WVUE Fox 8)

