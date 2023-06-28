Superdome renovations nearing completion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Excitement is building as New Orleans Saints fans eagerly anticipate the first preseason game at the Caesar’s Superdome in six weeks, where they will witness some of the most striking transformations ever seen. The extensive work on the east side of the stadium is nearing completion, and two new entrances promise an entirely new experience for fans as they cheer on the black and gold.

While the spotlight will be on quarterback Derek Carr leading the New Orleans Saints on the field, fans entering the iconic dome on Poydras Street will be greeted by a fresh look and a revamped approach to accessing seats above the 300 level.

“Doesn’t matter which door they come in, they’re going to have a new, completely different experience,” said ASM Global Media Relations Director Mike Hoss.

New escalators, which will whisk fans to the upper levels of the dome in 100-foot-tall open-air atriums, are now operational.

Once inside, guests will be able to move about more freely than ever on wider concourses made possible by the elimination of all but two pedestrian ramps, which freed up 80,000 square feet of space.

“Now we have bars, markets, concessions. It’s going to be like a meeting place,’ said Hoss.

The escalators not only provide an improved and more spacious experience but also offer versatility for accommodating different teams and events.

“You can also change the colors if you want to do purple and gold for LSU,” said Hoss.

In addition to these upgrades, fans will notice new standing-room-only platforms above the 600 level in the corners of the dome, while the 89 300-level suites and hallways have doubled in size. These enhancements are part of a $500 million project, in which costs rose by approximately 10% from the initial estimates.

“Yes it’s been a little more expensive than originally thought, but everything is being paid for by the New Orleans Saints and the LSED,” said Hoss.

Although the work is not yet complete, it is not expected to disrupt the Essence Festival, which kicks off this weekend. However, contractors will remain busy both before and after the event.

NOLA WEEKEND

Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to appear at 2023 Essence Fest

2023 New Orleans Summer Festival Schedule

Fourth of July fireworks shows boom around southeast Louisiana; here’s where to watch

“I’m very confident this building will be ready for football,” said Hoss.

These renovations mark a significant milestone in the Superdome’s 50-year history, offering fans a glimpse of the remarkable changes that have taken place within this iconic sports venue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.