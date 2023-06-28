BBB Accredited Business
S&WB says payroll fraud and ‘secret sex room’ allegations were investigated and disciplined

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has issued a statement in response to a recent Verite News article detailing allegations of payroll fraud and a video of what one whistleblower described as a “secret sex room.”

“The recent article mixes multiple situations, individuals, and timelines, which has unfortunately resulted in a misleading story and headline. All allegations highlighted in the story were thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions were taken.

The health, wellbeing, and safety of our employees and customers are of utmost importance to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and we are committed to providing a safe and respectful work environment.”

SEE ALSO: Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB

