2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser has come to a close and a lucky winner has been named as the owner of a new home in Metairie.

Dante Brown, of Gretna, was named as this year’s winner.

The house on Traft Park is valued at $700,000 and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, measured at an estimated 2,650 square feet.

Tickets for each entry of the drawing cost $100 and 100 percent of the proceeds went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Just the cost of a single ticket alone can help St. Jude pay for two platelet count tests or six meals for patients’ families.

Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors Inc. donated their time and materials to build the home.

Another pair of winners were given prizes for their entries.

Scott Dilosa, of New Orleans, was named the winner of the $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.

Wanda Baker, of LaPlace, was named the winner of the Mazda CX-30 Select, courtesy of the Paretti Family of Dealerships.

