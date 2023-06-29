BBB Accredited Business
Application process for next NOPD Superintendent closed; city reviewing resumes

police response time
police response time(rob masson)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The application process for the permanent NOPD Superintendent opening is now closed and city officials are now reviewing resumes from 27 applicants, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police’s executive search for the next NOPD Superintendent concluded on June 27, Cantrell said.

“Thank you to IACP for continuing to lend a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city,” Cantrell said. “I welcome this next step and look forward to even more involvement as we move forward in identifying our new police chief.”

Cantrell also said that now that the application process is closed, the IACP will conduct the initial screening, which includes a resume review, internet screening, and virtual screening interview to determine which candidates will become semi-finalists.

