Computers and cellphones seized by OIG from 911 call center amid Tyrell Morris investigation

Mayor Cantrell not on board with the removal of Tyrell Morris before his resignation
Mayor Cantrell not on board with the removal of Tyrell Morris before his resignation
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Inspector General’s office investigators showed up at the Orleans Parish Communications District Thursday (June 29) and seized computers and cell phones.

According to sources within the Inspector General’s office, the investigation was initiated after allegations surfaced suggesting that Tyrell Morris may have modified the agency’s take-home vehicle policy following the aforementioned accident.

The crash involving Morris and his city-owned vehicle raised questions about the incident’s circumstances and subsequent handling.

Tyrell Morris announced his resignation from his OPCD position on Monday, June 26. His last day in office was set to be on September 15.

City council members Helena Moreno and J.P. Morrell sent a letter to the chairman of the Orleans Parish Communication District’s board of directors, John Thomas, requesting that Morris be suspended immediately.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she is not on board with calls to have embattled 911 Center chief Tyrell Morris leave his position sooner than his planned September 15 resignation.

