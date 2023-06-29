BBB Accredited Business
Dangerous heat remains with us for a few more days

Highs will be near 100 this afternoon
Records likely to fall
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You don’t see 100 degree weather in south Louisiana very often but today will be one of those days. It’s going to be hot!

Highs will soar as the peak of the heat is likely to occur today and again on Friday. Rain chances remain low and sky cloud coverage will be minimal. This will yield highs to either hit 100 degrees or come very close. We know it will feel so much hotter than that with the humidity as feels like readings head to between 110-115. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect.

Through the weekend the heat will still be bad but not as record setting. We’ll start to see our highs trend down by Sunday backing off into the middle 90s. Then by next week we quickly revert back to normal with highs falling all the way back into the low 90s or maybe even upper 80s depending on rain. I do see a big flip come the 4th of July to more storms which is welcomed news on the heat front and rain front.

All is quiet in the tropics heading into the holiday weekend.

