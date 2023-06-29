Man accused of stealing ‘Pride flags’ arrested, NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of stealing a “Pride flag” on two separate occasions this month has been arrested, according to the NOPD.

Police say that on June 9 and again on June 25 that a business in the 4600 block of Freret Street reported their Pride flag being stolen from outside of their storefront. After viewing surveillance footage, the man was identified as David Klump.

Klump turned himself in to the authorities Thursday (June 29) afternoon and was booked with two counts of theft and two counts of a hate crime.

Nationally, Pride Month is observed during the month of June in recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community.

