Mother turns in 14-year-old accused of killing musician

The victim, 18-year-old Revell Andrews, played tuba in the Andrews Family Band.
(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police arrest a teen in the murder of local musician Revell Andrews.

Investigators identify the suspect as a 14-year-old male.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing Andrews Monday afternoon at a gas station at the intersection of Franklin and Saint Claude Avenues.

Andrews, who is the cousin of Trombone Shorty, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect was turned in to police by his mother on Wednesday.

He has been booked with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

