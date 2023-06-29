National champion Tigers serve fans at Raising Cane’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU baseball championship team served fans chicken finger meals at a Raising Cane’s location on Thursday, June 29.

Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Tommy White, Tre’ Morgan, Ty Floyd, and head coach Jay Johnson were at “The Mothership” Raising Cane’s on Highland Road near LSU from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to work a celebratory “shift.”

