Nicondra: Heat warnings continue into the weekend

High pressure sits across the region into the weekend
High temperatures near the 100 degree mark and feels like temperatures are in the 110 to 115...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dangerous heat continues into the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures close to the 100 degree mark. The high pressure sitting across the southern United States is producing mostly clear conditions and keeping rain chance at a minimum. High humidity in concert with the high temperatures puts feels like conditions in the 110-115 plus range at peak heating times in the afternoon. Expect high pressure to stick around through the weekend. Monday the high should start to break down enough to allow some cooling storms to circulate through the region with even better rain chances in play for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

A quiet tropical Atlantic for now; still watching near Bermuda for development