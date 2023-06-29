Nicondra: Heat warnings continue into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dangerous heat continues into the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures close to the 100 degree mark. The high pressure sitting across the southern United States is producing mostly clear conditions and keeping rain chance at a minimum. High humidity in concert with the high temperatures puts feels like conditions in the 110-115 plus range at peak heating times in the afternoon. Expect high pressure to stick around through the weekend. Monday the high should start to break down enough to allow some cooling storms to circulate through the region with even better rain chances in play for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

