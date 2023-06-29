The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and other groups to operate a program aimed at helping victims of violence at Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office partners with groups that advocate for victims of crime to operate a program aimed at helping essence festival visitors.

The O.P.S.O., Homeland Security, Silence the Violence, and the District Attorney’s Office introduced a hub called “Operation Essence Fest. "

It will serve as a resource for victims of crimes. There, people will have access to resources and support beyond 911. Those resources include help with therapy and financial resources for lost wages.

Tamara Jackson, executive director of Silence the Violence, said these services are provided.

“It’s no one agency that can be the fix it all for these incidents that happen in such a beautiful place,” said Tamara Jackson, executive director of Silence the Violence. “Together we can make a difference. I believe in it we all stand here believing in it and hopefully this weekend is the testimony that when we work together, we can make a difference in our community.”

This hub was also hosted during Carnival Season and Jazz Fest. Providers were able to provide support services to about 50 people.

Anyone who becomes a victim of crime is to first call 911.

Victims of any crime are encouraged to visit the hub at the New Orleans Family Justice Center located at 701 Loyola Avenue. Providers can also be reached directly by calling (504) 355-0846. The hub will be staffed until 6:00 am Monday, July 3.

The 24-hour helpline is 504-866-9554.

