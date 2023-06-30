14 arrested in multi-agency Washington Parish drug bust

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - 14 people have been arrested as the result of a long-standing investigation conducted by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies into allegations of drug racketeering and drug conspiracy out of Washington Parish.

Bogalusa police and sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security, executed a search warrant that led to the recovery of $6,000 cash, firearms, and luxury cars valued at $250,000. Law Enforcement also discovered 10 ounces of heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, and methamphetamines.

The following people were booked into custody as a result of the investigation:

Michael Williams, 62

Donelle Pigott, 58

James Wise, 34

Luther Whitten, 65

Parrish Holloway, 42

Jimell Magee, 27

Brandon Morris, 40

Stephan Pigott, 60

Sheila Taylor, 54

Michael Spikes, 45

Stanley Roberts, 66

Brittany Roberts, 44

Melvin Fields, 66

William Grande, 62

“The persistent presence of illegal drug trafficking remains a profound problem within our community,” said Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal. “Our dedication lies in collaborating closely with our state and federal allies to ensure the apprehension and conviction of offenders, thereby placing drug dealers behind bars where they rightfully belong.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.