Another round of 100s with a break in the heat to come

Friday will be dangerously hot and muggy again
Record heat is possible again today.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After hitting 100 degrees on Thursday, we could make it again on Friday. Expect hot and muggy conditions to continue with a break in the heat for next week.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for Friday as “feels like” temps will exceed 115 degrees this afternoon. We could tie a record today of 100 degrees that was set back in 1954. If we hit 100 degrees this afternoon, it will be only our third time in recorded history to hit the century mark two days in a row. Since we’re sitting under a strong high-pressure system, storm chances are incredibly low - so there’s no relief in sight this afternoon from the heat.

The ridge begins to weaken and push southeast through the weekend which will slowly start to taper our temperatures. Highs on Saturday will still be hot and in the upper 90s. The mid-90s are back for Sunday with small chances for storms over the weekend.

The 4th of July holiday looks to be pretty seasonable and in the lower 90s with a chance for afternoon storms. Next week won’t be nearly as hot as highs could drop to slightly below normal by Thursday.

