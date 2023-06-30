Bruce: Still hot but temps will gradually fall over the next 5 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 4th of July holiday weekend is here as temps will stay hot above the average of 91°. The heat warnings will likely continue through the weekend and right into Fourth of July Celebrations, but it does appear we will at least have a chance at getting some rain back in the forecast by the end of the weekend to help break the temperatures late in the afternoon.

Bruce: Heading into the holiday weekend, temps stay hot with a gradual downward trend. We will still have feels like temps in the 104-110° range getting away from the 115-120°. Not much rain through Sunday with a gradual uptick headed into next week. pic.twitter.com/DhxU0Kx6uS — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 30, 2023

High pressure is centered right over southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The sinking air makes it difficult to see any rain or cloud cover to counter the strong sun, but if any uplift manages to break through it would likely be a strong thunderstorm. Storms can bring some significant cooling. Sunday into Monday and Tuesday the high does begin to weaken allowing for better and more wide spread rain chances, but temps will be a tad lower in the lower to middle 90s, not 100248 like we have been seeing.

