Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives located what appears to be human remains in a wooded area near Slidell Wednesday afternoon (June 28).

The search was initiated after receiving information that a missing woman was last seen near Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive. The remains found on Wednesday were handed over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

The missing woman has been identified as Billie Ann Blakey, who was reported missing to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday (June 26).

As of now, it is uncertain whether foul play was involved in her death. This investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding Billie Ann Blakey’s death, please contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

