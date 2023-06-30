BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives located what appears to be human remains in a wooded area near Slidell Wednesday afternoon (June 28).

The search was initiated after receiving information that a missing woman was last seen near Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive. The remains found on Wednesday were handed over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

The missing woman has been identified as Billie Ann Blakey, who was reported missing to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday (June 26).

As of now, it is uncertain whether foul play was involved in her death. This investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding Billie Ann Blakey’s death, please contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win

Latest News

Dillard University
Local universities react to SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Generic drug and arrest photo.
14 arrested in multi-agency Washington Parish drug bust
A new record high is set in New Orleans.
New Orleans International hits first 100-degree day in seven years