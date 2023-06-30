Local universities react to SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of the Supreme Court rolling back affirmative action for college and university admission stunned many people nationwide, including Fredrick Bell.

The Tulane University alum says for nearly 50 years; affirmative action did as intended - force higher-education institutions to increase the number of minority students on campus.

“The fact that we had 400 years of slavery, that has led to a cyclical effect. Poverty is cyclical. Wealth is cyclical. And Affirmative Action was one way to break those cycles for people of color,” Bell said. “I think this is a disappointing decision for me.”

Now schools across the country scramble to reshape their admission practices, mainly the nation’s top schools that are more likely to consider applicants’ race.

“Eliminating standardized tests, ACT and SAT, looking at the socioeconomic status of students. I think those are going to be important measures as we think about a post affirmative action world,” Bell said.

RELATED STORY: Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

The University of Louisiana System, which includes UNO, Nicholls, Southeastern, University of Louisiana Lafayette, Grambling, LA Tech, McNeese, Northwestern State, University of LA Monroe, said that race was not considered at its intuitions before the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement, President/CEO Dr. Jim Henderson said:

Our universities use objective admissions criteria based on high school gpa, grades in core curriculum, and standardized test scores. No public university in Louisiana is at a level of selectivity that results in zero sum admissions, where the admission of one student eliminates a slot for another. Here, with few limited exceptions, if you meet the objective criteria, you are admitted. ULS member institutions have among the most diverse student populations in the nation. As a result, our students graduate better prepared to live and compete in a diverse global economy. In short, our students, regardless of background, belong on our campuses. Our purpose is clear: increasing the educational level of all Louisianans is essential to economic vitality and quality of life. The intentionality of our work clearly fulfills a compelling state interest for Louisiana and our communities.

While most schools in Louisiana say they rely mostly on grades for admissions, HBCUs like Dillard University say they have ways to continue a diverse student body.

“I think that we are a role model for other universities. We are built on a culture of inclusion,” Dillard University President Rochelle Ford, PH.d. said. “That’s the lesson that the nation can take from HBCUs. If you build a culture of inclusion, if you open your doors wide and believe in access, people will come. You will get the numbers of qualified applicants to come to your university. One of the reasons why affirmative action was so important and continues to be important to our nation is because we close doors.”

Ford says for more than 150 years, Dillard University has a history of educating students of different races and cultures. She hopes other schools and even employers will see the importance in diversity.

“What we are going to do now is continue to build partnerships with predominately white institutions, with Hispanic serving institutions, with tribal colleges so that we can work collaborate to make sure we have access for others,” Ford said. “The challenge for America is that we have fair and open polices, that we are still creative in seeking out talent and that we are intentional.”

And while schools grapple with the immediate effects of the Supreme Court ruling, Xavier University President Reynold Verret warns of the long-term effects of not prioritizing minority admissions.

“The talent in this country is among the underrepresented Black and brown groups. The country will be struggling if it does not educate them and give them education opportunities,” Verret said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.