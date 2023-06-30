BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans hits first 100-degree day in seven years

The unusually hot pattern will stick around for a few more days
A new record high is set in New Orleans.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans airport has officially hit 100 degrees, breaking a record for Thursday (June 29) and seeing its first century mark since June 26, 2016.

A heat ridge has slowly built over the southeastern US this week leaving many record highs toppled. As the center of the high has gotten closer to Louisiana, our temperatures have soared. The New Orleans airport broke a record Wednesday with 98º (the old record was 97º from 2009). For a second day in a row, another record has been broken with 100″ set today. This bypassed the previous record also of 97º from 2009.

A new record for MSY.
The FOX 8 weather team says this heat ridge will continue to stick around for Friday making a second 100-degree day possible.

It’s rare to see two 100-degree days in a row but this current weather pattern may bring that to a reality for only a third time in recorded history.

100-degree day heat streaks for New Orleans International Airport.
We were just two degrees off from the hottest temperature ever recorded at the New Orleans International Airport from August of 1980.

Hottest temp ever recorded for New Orleans International Airport.
