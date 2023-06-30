New Orleans man says he tried to help 14-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Revell Andrews. Police say the boys’ mother turned him in last night, and a man who says he tried to make a difference in the boy’s life says he’s disappointed.

One month after we told you about a man who developed a music program to try and help young people, Garfield Bogan now knows he can’t help everyone.

“I talked to him, gave him an opportunity to come to the camp, but he didn’t take the opportunity,” said Bogan.

Bogan says the 14-year-old, who police have now arrested for the murder of 18-year-old Revel Andrews, allegedly stole two guns, his wife’s purse, and valuable papers from his vehicle parked near the corner of Mazant and North Prieur during Jazzfest. He tracked him down with the help of this ring video posted on social media.

“We put it on Facebook and within 24 hours, I was face-to-face with him,” said Bogan.

Bogan filed a police report and told the 14-year-old he would not pursue charges and would even pay him $2000 If he attended his music program and returned everything.

“I was willing to work with him in the program and he told me somebody else had a gun. I don’t know how I can get it,” Bogan said.

Bogan says police never followed up, and he was stunned to see the same 14-year-old’s picture released by the NOPD as a person of interest in the Andrews case.

“I guess there wasn’t no helping him,” Bogan says.

Bogan says he spoke to the 14-year-old mother last night, who returned some of the stolen items shortly after he says she turned her son in.

“I couldn’t imagine having to turn my kid kid in but at this point she’s fed up because she was fed up,” said Bogan.

The New Orleans Police Department is not releasing the name of the 14-year-old arrested in the Andrews murder, and at this point, it’s unclear if he will be prosecuted as an adult for second-degree murder.

“They should try him as an adult definitely, he slipped through the cracks somewhere,” Bogan said.

The DA’s office has not responded to our request for information on how the 14-year-old will be prosecuted.

‘I would say let’s just do what it supposed to do but we know how many cases it’s not functional the way we want it to be in that starts at the top,” said Tamara Jackson with the group, “Silence Is Violence.”

Although he runs a music and cultural program for young New Orleans people, Garfield Bogan says he spends much of the year in North Carolina, where he says the streets are safer for his family.

