Nicondra: Heat warnings through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday’s high temperature reached the forecasted 100 degree mark at New Orleans International Airport, and Friday we remain on track to see a repeat. The heat warnings will continue through the weekend and right into Fourth of July Celebrations, but it does appear we will at least have a chance at getting some rain back in the forecast by the end of the weekend to help break the temperatures late in the afternoon. High pressure is centered right over southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The sinking air makes it difficult to see any rain or cloud cover to counter the strong sun, but if any uplift manages to break through it would likely be a strong thunderstorm. Storms can bring some significant cooling. Sunday into Monday and Tuesday the high does begin to weaken allowing for better and more wide spread rain chances, but it will still be hot outside of storms.

