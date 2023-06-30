BBB Accredited Business
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – First it was eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

