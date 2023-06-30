BBB Accredited Business
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying medication theft suspect

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a medication theft case.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a medication theft case.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a medication theft case.

On May 21, a female suspect conned her way into receiving a refund for stolen merchandise from a Dollar General store.

She had stolen medication from one store, tried to get a refund at another store, and succeeded at a third location. The suspect is described as a black female with long black hair, seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants in the surveillance footage.

Chief Jimmy Travis urges anyone with information to contact Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

