VP Kamala Harris criticizes the U.S. Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision during Essence Fest event

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During remarks before a crowd of corporate executives and other influential people attending the Essence Festival Vice President Kamala Harris decried the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which strikes down affirmative action in college admissions.

Harris was previously scheduled to take part in the Global Black Economic Forum which is part of the festival and the decisions came down mere hours before she was to appear.

The vice president launched into comments about the high court’s ruling immediately after being introduced.

“The highest court in our land has made a decision today on affirmative action and I feel compelled to speak about it and I’m sure that I share the sentiment and the feeling of everyone in this room, in terms of the deep disappointment,” said Harris.

Harris joins President Joe Biden in blasting the consequential ruling.

“The disappointment is because this is now a moment where the court has not fully understood the importance of equal opportunity for the people of our country and it is in so many ways a denial of opportunity. And it is a complete misnomer to suggest that this is about colorblind,” she said.

The affirmative action cases were brought by a conservative activist who formed the group, Students for Fair Admissions. The group maintains that the U.S. Constitution forbids the use of race in college admissions and called on the court to overturn previous Supreme Court rulings that said otherwise.

Harris told the dozens of people in attendance that it is clear the fight for civil rights is not over. “That whatever gains we make they will not be permanent,” she said.

Others who spoke at the forum included U.S. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

