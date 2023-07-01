BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ben McDonald shares thoughts on LSU’s National Championship

Ben McDonald
Ben McDonald(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball great and current national broadcaster Ben McDonald recently visited with WAFB-TV Sports about the Tigers 2023 national championship.

LSU secured the program’s first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 demolition of Florida last Monday, winning the series over the Gators 2-1 in Omaha.

RELATED: LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09

McDonald talks about the Tigers’ second year head coach Jay Johnson, the magnificent job the LSU staff did at the College World Series and much more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Latest News

LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes throws against Tennessee in the first inning of a baseball...
LSU’s Paul Skenes named 2023 D1 Baseball National Player of the Year
LSU Baseball
REPORT: LSU to hire Texas A&M’s Nate Yeskie as next pitching coach
Members of the LSU baseball championship team will be serving fans chicken finger meals at a...
National champion Tigers serve fans at Raising Cane’s
The celebration of the tigers wraps up