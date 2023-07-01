Dangerous heat continues in New Orleans region through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A couple more days of extreme heat will be in play for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s again for Saturday afternoon (July 1) with high humidity. Take full heat precautions and pay attention to any symptoms that could signal heat illness for yourself or those around you.

Rain chances stay very low for Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will slowly nudge to the east, bringing a better chance for a shower Monday afternoon and for the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Fireworks events should still be fine, as rain will be more typical summer coverage ending with sunset.

