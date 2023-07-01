BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dangerous heat continues in New Orleans region through the weekend

Heat indices remain in the 110-115 range
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A couple more days of extreme heat will be in play for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s again for Saturday afternoon (July 1) with high humidity. Take full heat precautions and pay attention to any symptoms that could signal heat illness for yourself or those around you.

Rain chances stay very low for Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will slowly nudge to the east, bringing a better chance for a shower Monday afternoon and for the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Fireworks events should still be fine, as rain will be more typical summer coverage ending with sunset.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, July 1
Evening weather update for Friday, June 30
Bruce: Above average temps to continue this weekend
Bruce: Still hot but temps will gradually fall over the next 5 days
Dangerous heat levels continue across the area.
Nicondra: Heat warnings through the weekend