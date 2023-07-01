Families on the Northshore prepare for big 4th of July weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People on the Northshore hit the docks and sailed on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville to kick off a big 4th of July weekend on Friday (June 30).

Tim Dewitt and his stepdaughter are visiting Louisiana from San Diego.

“We wanted to experience Louisiana for the Fourth of July,” Dewitt said.

They’re here to visit family in Covington and Dewitt said the Northshore is treating them well so far.

“We’re running the river,” he said. “We’re going to have a barbecue later and celebrate the true Independence Day.”

Ryan Gernon also kicked the weekend of right with his family. He said his main concern is beating the heat.

“We got lots of water that’s all we keep pushing is drink water,” Gernon said. “Hopefully we go out crabbing with the kids. and boil crabs, so have a good time.”

Business at the Anchor is already picking up and its manager Jesse Carr said he thinks this weekend will be their biggest of the year.

“We’re right here on the water so everyone gets out on the boat on the weekend and on the Fourth of July, so we’ll have them all out here and we’ll take care of them all,” Carr said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s, feeling like 110 plus. Louisiana’s excessive heat warning didn’t hinder families from sailing on the water.

Carr said he’s going to make sure the true meaning of Independence Day stays relevant this weekend.

“It was the day that we took hold of this country, and you know we really did something special with this land,” he said. “I think people still want to celebrate that hundreds of years later.”

