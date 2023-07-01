The heatwave is finally breaking down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The excessive heat is moving on which means our temperatures will start to moderate and more rain chances will highlight the forecast.

Tonight, we’ll stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s again under a mostly clear sky. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler and in the mid 90s. Since the upper-level high is beginning to not only weaken, but move east, we’ll have a small shot at rain by the afternoon.

We head into the next week keeping the southerly surface flow. This will reinforce our humid air and make it easier for storms to fire off in the afternoons. On Monday and Tuesday (the 4th of July), look for highs in the lower to mid 90s with storm chances. Any storms that form on these days could have strong winds.

By Wednesday and Thursday, look for highs back to near-normal with the lower 90s to around 90 (possibly some 80s if storms linger through the afternoon). The atmosphere will have more moisture to work with so storms are looking likely. Any storms that form on these days could bring localized flooding concerns.

