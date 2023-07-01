NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish officials find new uses for the Shrine on Airline this fall as they continue to formulate long-term plans. They are cobbling together a variety of funding sources and are confident that a deal will take shape soon.

For more than 20 years, old Zephyr Stadium hosted minor-league baseball.

But the Babycakes moved to Kansas 4 years ago, leaving the field to Nola Gold Rugby

Now John Curtis says it will play all 7 home games at the Shrine On Airline, Jesuit will play two, relieving the strain on heavily used stadiums like Joe Yenni and Tad Gormley.

As high school teams take the field, a $25 million transformation of a former baseball facility is expected to move forward.

“The final number on the renovation depends on what tenant is ultimately here. There has been talks with United Soccer League, but they haven’t made a decision where they want to be,” said Jefferson Parish councilmember Scott Walker.

New plans have been drawn up by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District that will add seats to the end zone and the sidelines, while adding more suites, restaurants, and bars.

‘We could hold concerts there, football, games, rugby, and soccer games,” said Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng.

Not only will a re-developed Shrine, be a plus for local athletics, but it could have spinoff benefits as well.

“It is our hope that it reinvigorates that whole stretch along Airline Highway that’s been run down for a long time,” said JP Councilmember Deano Bonano.

Some funding is already in place.

“There is $15 million. It was dedicated by the Jefferson parish council, and there will be some state money we hope $10 million was put in priority 4,” said Walker.

And Parish officials hope that with this redevelopment will breathe new life into a park, built for baseball, but now adjusting for the future.

The Shrine on Airline will be re-developed through a new partnership formed between Jefferson parish, the state, and LSED. Terms of that partnership are still being hammered out.

