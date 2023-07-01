BBB Accredited Business
Thousands attend daytime Essence Fest events; N.O. native is in charge of this year’s festival

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Every year tens of thousands of people take part in the Essence Festival of Culture’s daytime events and this year was no different.

Curtis Wright came from another state.

“Six or seventh, yeah, I love it. I come every year,” said Wright. “Togetherness, the excellence with black people that’s coming, learning about finances and health and wealth. I love it. I love New Orleans.”

Donique Jones has experienced Essence before, too.

“This is my second Essence,” said Jones. “I love it, it’s the culture, the people, the vibe, the experiences.”

But among the throngs of people inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center were some newcomers.

Catina Miller was impressed at what she saw and vows to come to the festival again.

“First time being here in New Orleans and first time being at the Essence Fest,” said Miller. “Awesome.”

There were plenty of vendors in the Essence Fest Marketplace inside the convention center.

It is the first time John Street is selling his handmade wares.

Harriet Rosebud owns Rosebud New York, a hat company. She has been a vendor since the inception of the festival more than 20 years ago.

“I am one of the few artists that actually started in the Superdome and then we moved over the convention center,” said Rosebud.

She designs all the hats.

“Hats define ones personality so and you can change every day.”

Attendees also attend empowerment seminars and get health education.

“My emphasis this year is speaking about obesity and black women especially with the new weight loss drug Ozempic,” said Dr. Courtney Washington. “My message is to see a physician, do not buy it online because you don’t know what’s in it.

Dr. Eric Griggs is a health educator in New Orleans, and he too was on hand at the convention center.

“First message is hydrate, hydrate, it’s hot. Come to the convention center it’s cool,” said Griggs. “We have a wellness house where we’ll doing blood pressures, we’re the weights, the BMIs.”

New Orleans native Hakeem Holmes is in the charge of this year’s Essence Fest.

“A lot of people have been saying, happy fest, happy Essence Fest but I think it feels light,” said Holmes.

The St. Aug grad is Essence Communications first-ever vice president for the festival. He says he got started with Essence 10 years ago as an intern.

“And so, I experienced the festival for the first time 10 years ago, was the first time coming into the convention center experience. I didn’t even though what it was doing or the impact it was leaving, I just know that Essence Weekend was a thing in our city,” said Holmes.

He told FOX 8 that there are new components to the festival this year.

“We now have a parent company called Essence Ventures under the umbrella we have Beauty Con, Afro Punk, Essence Studios, Naturally Curly, all of those brands are now showing up at festival,” said Holmes.

And some new Essence attendees vow they will come again.

“Yes, yes,” said Miller.

