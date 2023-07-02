BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fatal crash leaves one dead and another injured in Hollygrove, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic collision at Pritchard Place and Dublin Street intersection left one person dead, and another injured Saturday afternoon (July 1), police say.

Around 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a call of the crash at the location. After further investigation, it was revealed that a male driver was traveling westbound on Pritchard Place at an excessive speed, failing to stop at the intersection with Dublin Street.

He collided with another vehicle traveling on Dublin Street as he entered the intersection.

The westbound vehicle driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, also a male, was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the incident, but the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit is actively seeking witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward.

Those with details about the crash are urged to contact the investigators at 504-658-6205.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert (6)
Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Latest News

Thousands are in New Orleans for the Essence Festival weekend.
Essence Festival visitors battle near 100-degree temperatures
Day three of Essence Fest and it was a hot one
Day three of Essence Fest and it was a hot one
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11)checks in at #20 on our countdown.
Ranking the Saints: #20 Bryan Bresee
Families on the Northshore prepare for big 4th of July weekend
Families on the Northshore prepare for big 4th of July weekend