Fatal crash leaves one dead and another injured in Hollygrove, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic collision at Pritchard Place and Dublin Street intersection left one person dead, and another injured Saturday afternoon (July 1), police say.

Around 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a call of the crash at the location. After further investigation, it was revealed that a male driver was traveling westbound on Pritchard Place at an excessive speed, failing to stop at the intersection with Dublin Street.

He collided with another vehicle traveling on Dublin Street as he entered the intersection.

The westbound vehicle driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, also a male, was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the incident, but the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit is actively seeking witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward.

Those with details about the crash are urged to contact the investigators at 504-658-6205.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.